Barça’s electoral campaign has been so long (Bartomeu resigned four months ago) that even the candidates have reached the final stretch exhausted. Like exhausted footballers in extra time, the three presidential hopefuls disputed the last debate before the voting day as those teams that cannot even breathe, sewn to ramps and that already accept penalties or whatever. in order to finish once and for all.

What was to be the decisive debate turned out to be a summary of the best moments of what the candidates have said in the last month. If instead of attending the debate in person, a computer program had mixed up its replies based on what has been said these days ad nauseam, no one would have noticed the difference.

All the platitudes used during the campaign came to light: Font trying to explain his club idea, but without going in to kill, Laporta very comfortable in his role to remember his work of government and Freixa looking for a replica that did not arrive anywhere.

Not even when the candidates crossed questions was there more novelty to note that in dialectical fencing, Laporta dominates the scene. “Stop thanking me for what I did and vote for me,” he told Font. A mediocre work with a good phrase.