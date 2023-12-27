NGL.media: in 2022, three ex-deputies left Ukraine under the guise of volunteers

In 2022, three ex-deputies of the Verkhovna Rada left Ukraine under the guise of volunteers. About it told at the Ukrainian anti-corruption center NGL.media.

Among those who fled the country were Sergei Katsuba, Alexander Tretyakov and Alexander Zats. Previously, deputies represented the Party of Regions and the Petro Poroshenko Bloc in the parliament of the republic. It is noted that all of them managed to leave the territory of Ukraine thanks to the “Path” system, which allows drivers subject to conscription to cross the border when transporting humanitarian aid or medical supplies.

At the same time, Sergei Katsuba was added to the list of volunteers thanks to the Kyiv company “Mix Travel”, the director of which was sentenced to five years probation in July 2023 for participating in a scheme for the illegal departure of draft dodgers abroad. At the same time, Alexander Tretyakov and Alexander Zats persuaded Ukrainian public organizations to help them leave.

Earlier, the Ukrainian State Border Service reported on the results of the fight against the illegal export of Ukrainians from the country. The department said that in 2023, 220 communities were uncovered that were involved in the illegal transportation of citizens of the country.