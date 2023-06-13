In Astrakhan, the court sentenced the ex-policemen who forced the man to collect hemp

In Astrakhan, a court sentenced three former police officers and a local resident who threatened people and forced one of them to commit a crime. On Tuesday, June 13, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Depending on their role, the defendants were found guilty of a crime under Article 159 (“Fraud”), Part 5 of Article 33 and Article 159 (“Aiding Fraud”), as well as Article 286 (“Abuse of Power”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. They were sentenced to imprisonment for terms ranging from 3.3 to 3.5 years.

The investigation and the court found that in August 2022, two traffic police inspectors turned to a familiar ex-policeman with a request to find a person who could be illegally prosecuted for drug trafficking. The former law enforcement officer immediately found two such local residents, took them to a site with wild-growing hemp and forced one of them to collect the plant, and then go towards the traffic police. A man with cannabis was detained and a criminal case was opened against him.

Also in May 2022, a former police officer and a district police officer took two local residents to the building of the police department, where, under the threat of checking their involvement in drug trafficking, they stole 11,000 rubles.