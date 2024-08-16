For each additional empty plate, you pay 3 euros. This is the controversial policy adopted by a restaurant in Val Gardena, the Malga Cason Rascesia, above Ortisei, at 2,100 meters above sea level in the province of Bolzano.

A customer at the restaurant did not like it and took a photo of a receipt, in which you can see a post scriptum annotated with the indication, precisely, of the 3 euros for each empty plate. But the customer in question would not be the only one to express surprise at this rule.

The newspaper tells the story The Republic. “It often happens to us that a family orders a single dish and then divides it using empty plates. We don’t think we’re doing anything wrong by making them pay for washing, cutlery, napkins and still water. These are all services that don’t come to us for free,” Fabio Farinelli, the restaurant manager, explains to the newspaper.

“The price of the empty plate – explains the restaurateur – is clearly written on the menu, those who are against it can not ask for it”.

Last summer, a similar controversy was recorded in Liguria, where the journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli had denounced on social media that a restaurant was charging two euros for each “sharing plate”.