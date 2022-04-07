Home page world

Of: Jennifer Lanzinger

Divers from Europe are missing off the coast of Malaysia. © Noor Bakhtiar Ahmad (reporter)/BERNAMA/dpa

Four people went missing after a diving trip in Malaysia, and one woman has now been rescued unharmed. There is still no trace of three Europeans.

Kuala Lumpur – It was supposed to be a nice diving trip, now three tourists from Europe are missing in southern Malaysia. A 35-year-old diving instructor, who was also initially missing, has since been rescued alive. Two teenagers are also among the missing.

Diving trip turns into a nightmare: three Europeans disappear in the open sea

Like the dpa, citing the local newspaper the star reported, the diving instructor from Norway could now be found in good shape. There is still no trace of the three other Europeans. The missing are British, Dutch and French nationals, they are 14, 18 and 46 years old. The four Europeans set out on Wednesday for a diving trip off the island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol in the state of Johor, about nine nautical miles (16.6 kilometers) from the mainland.

When they failed to surface after the dive, the skipper of the boat that had taken the vacationers out to sea sounded the alarm. All of the missing are divers who had trained for a higher certification, according to the dpa, citing the newspaper Malaysia gazette.

