Nutritionist Julia Zumpano of Cleveland, Ohio, USA, named three essential vitamins for strong immunity. Her words are quoted by Heilpraxisnet.

According to Zumpano, the human body needs vitamin C because it stimulates the immune system. With its lack, a person is more susceptible to various diseases. Zumpano advises eating foods rich in vitamin C: oranges, grapefruits, tangerines, strawberries, peppers, spinach, kale and broccoli.

In addition, vitamin B6 is required for good health. It can be obtained by including chicken, fish, green vegetables and chickpeas in the diet. The third, no less important, vitamin for immunity is vitamin E. Its deficiency can be replenished by daily consumption of nuts and spinach.

Zumpano encourages avoiding dietary supplements and getting all the vitamins you need through a balanced diet.

Previously, nutritionist Margarita Koroleva identified the best foods to fight stress. You can support the nervous system by regularly consuming nuts, vegetables and salad greens. Nuts have a beneficial effect on the nervous system thanks to the vitamins A, E and K.