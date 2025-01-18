Madridwith his vibrant cultural lifeis positioned as one of the Europe’s most exciting theater capitals.

This weekend, January 17 to 19it is the perfect time to delve into the theater world and enjoy experiences that go beyond mere entertainment.

In it Fine Arts Theater, “A movie mother” promises a mix of humor and tenderness that will make you reflect on family relationships. On the other hand, in the Queen Victoria Theater, “The Favor” will captivate you with its ingenious plot and endearing characters, exploring the friendship and secrets that can change everything.

And if you are looking for something else dynamic and participatorydon’t get lost Jamming at the Maravillas Theatera improvisation show where each function is different and the public has a leading role.









This weekend, let the theater become your ideal plan. Between laughter, surprises and reflections, you will live a unrepeatable experience that will remain in your memory. Discover how performing arts can transform your free time.

A movie mother at the Bellas Artes Theater

A movie mother at the Bellas Artes Theater





This weekendone of the most outstanding proposals in Madrid it’s comedy «A movie motherto”written and directed by J.uan Carlos Rubio.

With a promising plot laughter and excitementthe work is presented in the Fine Arts Theateran emblematic space in the capital, and stars the talented Toni Acosta.

The monologue continues Eva Mariaa mother from Madrid who, after receiving an urgent message from her son Alexander In the wee hours of the morning, she finds herself involved in a surprising adventure.

Alexander, which is located in a academic plight in the United Statesasks you to open a padlocked drawer to retrieve an essential document for your procedure. However, he warns her not to gossip among her things.

This simple request becomes a challenge for Eva Mariawho sees the opportunity to reveal secrets and memories of the past that he had kept saved.

With a staging that explores the conflict between duty and temptation, “A movie mother” invites the public to reflect on the decisions we make and how, sometimes, small gestures can unleash big emotions.

It is a work that turns the everyday into an unexpected adventurefull of humor, tenderness and moments of pure comedy. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a unforgettable night in the heart of Madrid.

The favor at the Reina Victoria Theater

The favor at the Reina Victoria Theater





This weekendYou can’t miss the comedy “The favor” in it Queen Victoria Theater in Madrida work that combines laughter and reflection on the ties of friendship and family. It is an ideal proposal for those looking for a night of theater with a mix of humor and deep emotions.

Written by Susanna Garachana and directed by Xavier Ricart, “The Favor” follow Martina man in his early forties who wants to become a father, but after several failed attempts with his wife Claradecides to ask his closest friends for help.

To do this, he organizes a dinner with four of his best friends, to whom he will make a very special request: a favor that will test the trust and sincerity of his group.

What starts as a quiet dinner with friends turns into a night full of tension, reflections and laughterwhile secrets and hidden truths are revealed.

Through the characters played by César Camino, Jorge Kent, Paco Déniz and Antonio Hortelanothe work poses a reflection on the limits of trust and parenthoodand how, even in the closest relationships, small requests can unleash big revelations.

With a light tone, but loaded with meaning, “The favor” is a excellent option to enjoy the theater in Madrid this weekendwhere laughter and moments of reflection intertwine perfectly.

Jamming at the Maravillas Theater

Jamming at the Maravillas Theater





He Maravillas Theater of Madrid becomes the epicenter of theatrical improvisation with “Jamming”a unique show that you cannot miss.

With more than 21 years of success on the billboard and more than two million viewers, “Jamming” has managed to remain as one of the freshest and most original proposals in Madrid theatre.

What makes “Jamming” so special is your completely improvised approach. The actors create the stories in real time, based on titles suggested by the audience.

This makes each function a completely new and unique experiencewhere different improvisational styles, from comedy to drama, and even live music and guest artists. No matter how many times you’ve seen the show, each session is a different adventure.

This type of theater allows a special connection between actors and audiencesince everything that happens on stage arises from the moment.

The freshness of the improvisations and the constant interaction between the performers and the audience create a relaxed and energetic atmosphere. Plus, unexpected situations and guaranteed laughs ensure you’ll have a unforgettable night.

If you are looking for a different, dynamic and surprising theater plan this weekend, “Jamming” at the Maravillas Theater It is the ideal option to enjoy the improvisation magic.