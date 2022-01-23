Atlético de Madrid came back from an epic match against Valencia that lasted until the 90th minute. Until the second half, the rojiblancos played a completely gray game, but in the second half they began to play better. Let’s go with the mistakes and successes.
Atlético’s defense has been far from its historical level for some time. The rojiblancos since the arrival of Cholo have been the team with the fewest goals scored in LaLiga, but nevertheless, this season they concede goals very easily. Today the bad clearances and placement failures have made Valencia take the lead.
Atlético de Madrid were unable to overcome the good pressure from Valencia, and in the first half they were unable to control the ball and create danger. It wasn’t until the visiting team locked themselves in that the rojiblancos were able to dominate.
The Uruguayan is not at the level of last year and today he has not contributed anything to the game. It has been like this for a long time, so the ownership of the charrúa is not understood. Cunha, on the other hand, gave him a lot from the team, being fundamental in the comeback.
The rojiblancos did not lose face in the match despite the result and in the second half they came out to put pressure on Valencia and try to harass them. This insistence led them to finally come back from the match.
Atlético de Madrid was not dominating in sections, but from set pieces they managed to put Valencia in trouble several times. In fact, the first goal came after a corner kick that only Cunha finished off.
Cholo knows that his best moment is the second half, when he can take out Correa and revolutionize the game. His game plan is to arrive with a tied or favorable result in the second half to finish killing the game there, today he has not succeeded, but he has been able to come back with the changes.
