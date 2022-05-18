A report warns that the lack of diversity in the sector harms companies in the search for financial alternatives
75.6% of the 543 bank branches that still survive in the Region are in the hands of three large financial entities: CaixaBank, Banco Sabadell and Banco Santander. This is a consequence of the restructuring process that has been carried out in Spain since the previous economic crisis, in which banks and savings banks were forced
#entities #monopolize #bank #offices #remain #Region
Leave a Reply