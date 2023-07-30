Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Emirates horses achieved a remarkable triple during the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, which was held this evening at the ancient British Ascot Racecourse.

The trio came through each of “Hakam” by Shadwell, who snatched the title of the main round, “Ghali” by Godolphin, who won the fifth round, and “Rosalion” by Sheikh Mohammed bin Obaid Al Maktoum, the champion of the fourth round.

And “Hakam”, under the supervision of Owen Burrows and led by Jim Crowley, deservedly managed to snatch the title of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes for the first category, for a distance of 2400 meters, adding his second victory in the first category races, recording 2:33:97 minutes.

And “Hakam” succeeded in achieving the title of the expensive race after a fierce two-way struggle in the last metres, ahead of the second-place finisher and “Jestofer” for Jedmont, under the supervision of Ralph Beckett, and the leadership of Rob Hornby.

And “Rosalion” by Sheikh Mohammed bin Obaid Al Maktoum, supervised by Richard Hannon and led by Shawn Levy, added the second victory to the Emirates horses when he swept the Pat Adrienne Stakes “lists” for a distance of 1400 meters, keeping his record clean by winning in his second participation.

“Ghali” for Godolphin completed the trilogy when he won the title of the fifth race, the Betfred Handicap race for a distance of one mile, under the supervision of Saeed bin Suroor, and led by the jockey, Ocean Murphy.