The continuity of Ousmane Dembélé in the ranks of Barcelona is increasingly complicated.
The French footballer intends to leave and at Barça they are not going to throw the house out the window to achieve his renewal. There are only two days left for the transfer market of the major European leagues to close and so far three girlfriends have appeared for the French footballer.
The first of these is the Chelsea, the London team is in love with the French winger, his main supporter being Thomas Tuchel, the coach who trained him during his time at Borussia Dortmund. This is the most feasible exit, as Chelsea is the team that has asked the most about the Frenchman throughout the winter transfer market.
The other Premier League team that is interested in signing the skillful Barcelona winger is the Man Utd. His coach, Ralph Ragnick, was already in favor of achieving his signing in 2016 when he coached Salzburg.
He has been following Ousmane Dembélé for many years, and it would be great for him to solve the problem he is having with the wingers at his Manchester United.
Finally we find the PSG, a club that is characterized by loving all the good players on the planet.
It must be recognized that taking into account the more than possible departure of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid, the incorporation of the Frenchman in the summer seems like a perfect move. The natural replacement to try to make him forget who is already one of the best players in the world. The fact that Dembélé’s agent was caught receiving a call from Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, increases the chances that this is the definitive option.
There are few hours left to close any operation related to his transfer, and both club and player seem willing to find a solution. We’ll see what happens.
#elite #teams #sign #Dembélé
Leave a Reply