admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/30/2023 – 11:06

Three elderly women, aged 76, 80 and 82, died this Sunday, the 29th, in a collision on Avenida General Ataliba Leonel, in Tucuruvi, north of São Paulo. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was allegedly drunk and was arrested red-handed, according to the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP). A fourth woman, aged 19, was in the car and was also injured, but survived.

The elderly women were rescued by the Fire Department and taken to hospitals in the region – two to Santa Maggiore hospital and one to Mandaqui hospital – but none survived their injuries. The driver was in a local bar with two other friends shortly before the accident.

Reports are that the man had drunk alcohol and was driving at high speed when he hit a tree and ran over the three elderly women, who were on the sidewalk. There were two passengers in the car, including the young woman who was injured. She was taken to an Emergency Room, where she remained hospitalized, according to the SSP.

“The accused refused to take a breathalyzer test (also known as a breathalyzer) and was sent to the IML”, informed the SSP, in a note. “The case was registered as murder, attempted murder and drunkenness by the 73rd DP (Jaçanã).”