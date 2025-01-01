



How are the Christmas holidays going? Many lunches and dinners? Have you put aside your training and gone overboard with your diet? It usually happens on these dates, even though experts never tire of repeating it over and over again…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only