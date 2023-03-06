The Netherlands has handed over three suspects of attacks in the drug environment in and around Antwerp to Belgium. One of the three people in their twenties may have been a client.

A drug war has been raging around the port of Antwerp for more than a year, with attacks by rival gangs on both sides. In September, for example, a fruit importer in the port city was attacked with an incendiary bomb. A 26-year-old man from The Hague who was surrendered by the Netherlands may have ordered this, says the Belgian Public Prosecution Service. According to the judiciary, this suspect was also involved in an attack on a house in neighboring Beveren in June.

A 27-year-old Rotterdammer has been surrendered because of his possible involvement in throwing an explosive at a house in Deurne in May. This happened from a passing car. A 22-year-old Amsterdammer is said to have had a part in an attack on a restaurant.

The three will be brought before the council chamber on Wednesday and Thursday, which will determine whether they will remain in custody longer.

