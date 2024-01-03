What do Lisa, Joāo and Athina have in common? They are young, bursting with talent and are overjoyed with the 2023 NWO prize that was awarded to them last month and which makes their own scientific research possible. No wonder they are looking forward to a fantastic 2024. Athina Vidaki investigates the 'dark matter' of our DNA, Joāo Goncalves wants to limit the risks of artificial intelligence, and Lisa Kohl develops cryptography that can withstand quantum computers.

#Dutch #top #scientists #coming #year #39I #difference #world39