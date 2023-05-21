Three Dutch people died in an accident with a sports plane in Croatia on Saturday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed this to the ANP news agency on Sunday, after previous reports from Croatian media. According to the Croatian news agency HINA it concerns a Dutch aircraft – of the Cirrus 20 type – that crashed over Mount Kapela in the province of Lika-Senj.

According to that news agency, the plane was on its way from the city of Maribor in Slovenia to the Croatian city of Pula with three Dutch passengers. The Croatian mountain rescue service searched with more than 120 people and a helicopter for remains of the device, which disappeared from the radar at the end of Saturday morning. The device was Saturday evening recovered in the wooded area.

Nothing has yet been announced about the cause of the accident.