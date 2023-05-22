Three Dutch mountaineers have died in the Swiss Alps, probably due to an avalanche. The Swiss authorities report this on Monday, according to various Swiss media. The Dutch, who lived in the canton of Bern, had been missing since Friday and their bodies were found on Sunday. The three victims are a 32-year-old and a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.

According to the Royal Dutch Climbing and Mountaineering Association (NKBV) the three victims were “very experienced” mountaineers who were also instructors of the NKBV. They were last heard from on Thursday evening: they had said they were going to climb the Grosshorn, a mountain of 3754 meters. When nothing was heard from them after that, they were reported missing. The police launched a large-scale search, including helicopters.

On Sunday morning, the bodies of the victims were found under the Jegi glacier in the canton of Valais. An investigation into the cause of death is still ongoing, but according to the Swiss police there are indications that the Dutch were most likely killed by an avalanche.

It is not yet known exactly what happened, but the NKBV suspects that an avalanche occurred during the descent in which the three mountaineers died. The identities of the victims have not yet been released. NKBV chairman Peter Valkenburg writes on the website of the association: “This is a great loss for our association. Not only were they good and experienced alpinists, but above all involved volunteers and nice people.”