Some have been wanted for years. Four are classified as “dangerous” or “extremely dangerous”. There are three drug traffickers, a rapist, a hitman, two paedophiles, a couple of murderers and a car thief. All are wanted by the Spanish justice system or those of other countries and face serious charges that could lead to long prison sentences. They are the 10 most wanted criminals who could be hidden in Spain, as listed on Monday by the National Police, which has launched a campaign to request citizen collaboration to locate them. The measure is not new. In previous years, the Spanish police themselves or the European Union Agency for Police Cooperation (Europol) have launched similar initiatives with good results. The one launched in May 2022 by the Ministry of the Interior achieved the arrest of half of the 10 fugitives whose data was released at the time in a year and a half.

As before, the Police now asks that anyone who can provide information about their whereabouts contact them confidentially via email [email protected]. The Interior Ministry points out that not all of them can be in Spain and reminds that the campaign is being supported by the European Network of Active Search Teams for Fugitives (ENFAST). These are the ten criminals included in the new list:

Gregorio Navas Hernandez. National Police

Gregorio Navas Hernandez. At 37 years old, he is facing five legal claims for property crimes and, in particular, for vehicle theft. Standing at 1.74 metres tall, the police highlight his dark eyes, light complexion and the presence of tattoos on both his right arm and left hand as his most notable characteristics to facilitate his identification. He is classified as “very dangerous”.

Jose Manuel Canela. National Police

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Jose Manuel Canela Vazquez. Known by the alias of Ferramacheis considered one of the main hashish bosses in the province of Huelva and, specifically, in the area of ​​Ayamonte and the border with Portugal. In fact, he also appears on the list of the most wanted of the Civil Guard. With a long history of convictions for drug trafficking, he has been wanted since the summer of 2013 when a sentence from the National Court became final, imposing a 12-year and seven-month prison sentence on him. He is 50 years old, 1.73 metres tall, has white skin, brown eyes and brown, shaved hair, with a marked alopecia, and an athletic build. He is considered “highly dangerous and prone to evasion”.

Second Cousido National Police

Second Cousido Vieites. This 42-year-old Salesian religion teacher is facing a firm sentence of 32 years in prison for seven crimes of abuse, three of them continued, against six minors. Due to his teaching work, the fugitive was in charge of numerous boys and girls from the school where he taught, as he organized activities and camps. The events for which he received the high sentence occurred in 2019, both in Cambados (Pontevedra), during a pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela, and in the educational center itself in Vigo. According to the sentence, Cousido took advantage of his superiority and the trust that the victims had placed in him to abuse them. Once tried and after seeing all appeals rejected, in February 2023 he fled to avoid going to prison. The fugitive is 1.80 meters tall, has a large build, has white skin and both his eyes and hair are dark in color. Police point out that, although he does not present a high level of danger, he does show a tendency to evade.

Alberto Severo de Sousa. National Police

Alberto Severo De Sousa Madureira. He has been wanted since March last year for the death of his partner, a pharmacist whose body was found in the house in Sant Sadurní d’Anoia (Barcelona) that they shared. Aged 53, he is of slim build, white skin, brown hair and brown eyes.

Jesus Heredia Iglesias National Police

Jesus Heredia Iglesias. He is wanted to serve a 16-year sentence for the murder, in the early hours of June 12, 2009, of a customer at a bar in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) who addressed him and a family member who was with him with the expression “cousins” which the now fugitive considered an insult. Acquitted in September 2011 in the first instance by a jury, which allowed him to leave prison, the Supreme Court ordered a repeat hearing two years later. After this ended in January 2014, he took advantage of the fact that he was still free to flee, and his whereabouts have not been known since then. Currently 46 years old, he is 1.64 metres tall and has straight brown or blond hair, white skin and blue eyes. He is classified as “highly dangerous” and the police point out that he can carry “firearms or knives”.

Jonathan Montoya National Police

Jonathan Montoya Rendon. At 39 years old, he is well known to the security forces, who have been looking for him since May for the crime of murder with premeditation. In 2011 he was sentenced to 24 years and three months in prison for his participation, two years earlier, in the murder in the 12 de Octubre Hospital in Madrid of the Colombian drug lord Leónidas Vargas, head of the Caquetá cartel, while he was hospitalized. Montoya guided the perpetrator of the shooting through the hospital to the room where the drug trafficker was admitted. The police point out that he is 1.86 meters tall, has white skin, is of athletic build and both his eyes and hair are black.

Alvaro Pasquin Mora National Police

Alvaro Pasquin Mora. He has been wanted since 2020 for a crime against sexual freedom. He is 32 years old, 1.70 meters tall, has a thin build and has dark hair, white skin and black eyes. To facilitate his identification, Interior highlights the large number of tattoos he has on both sides and on his legs and forearms. On his chest he has the phrase “the die is cast” tattooed, as shown in the photo that appears on his X profile (formerly Twitter).

Sundays Manuel Pinto. National Police

Sundays Manuel Pinto Coelho. Like the previous one, he is wanted for crimes against sexual freedom. In his case, committed against his own daughter between 2010 and 2018, when she was a minor. Wanted since August 2023, he has 51 years old, white skin and grey hair, brown eyes and an athletic build. He is 1.66 metres tall. He already had a criminal record for crimes of a similar nature.

Balthasar Vilar Duran. National Police

Balthasar Vilar Duran. Known by the alias of Sarothis 67-year-old Galician has 45 years of prison sentences pending for drug trafficking. Arrested on several occasions and released pending trial, he fled at the end of 2013, just after learning that he had been sentenced to 22 years for Operation Tabaiba, which four years earlier had dismantled the largest drug trafficking organisation known until then and of which he was a member. A specialist from a very young age in driving these high-speed boats, he was initially linked to tobacco smugglers and then to Colombian drug trafficking. After his escape, the police located him in Morocco collaborating with hashish producers in that country. He has white skin, a long face, blue eyes and brown, grey hair. He is 1.71 metres tall and has a thin build. The National Police emphasises two of his physical characteristics: the large size of his ears and his prominent Adam’s apple. “He is characterised by a special evasive ability thanks to his contacts,” emphasises the Interior Ministry.

Marek David Legiec. National Police

Marek David Legiec. He is wanted by the Polish authorities for drug trafficking in large quantities and belonging to a criminal organization. He is 32 years old, has an athletic build and brown eyes, as well as a mole on his left temple. He also has tattoos on his legs, neck and arms, including a very striking one on his elbow that represents a spider web.