US Central Command said two drones were shot down, while the third struck the compound, wounding two Free Syrian Army soldiers.

For its part, the Pentagon stated, “There are no casualties among the American forces in al-Tanf, and the drones are Iranian.”

Over the past few months, US bases in northern and eastern Syria have been repeatedly targeted.

The international coalition forces, most notably the US forces, are deployed in the areas of influence of the Kurdish forces and their allies in northeastern and eastern Syria. American forces are also present at the al-Tanf base in the south, near the Jordanian and Iraqi borders.