The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of three drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the Kaluga region

The Russian military destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga region. About it informs Ministry of Defense of Russia.

According to the department, there were no casualties or damage. The ministry said that around 5:00 a.m., “an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with three unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities in the Kaluga region” was foiled.

Russian air defense systems timely detected and destroyed all UAVs, the department added.

Earlier, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, Maria Zakharova, said that the Kyiv authorities, having launched drones on the buildings of Moscow City, became like international terrorists who attacked the twin towers in New York. According to her, Ukraine has definitely adopted the methodology used by the terrorists.