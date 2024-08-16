Governor Razvozhaev: Air Defense Shot Down Three Drones in the Skies Over Sevastopol

The air defense system shot down three drones in the skies over Sevastopol. This was reported by the head of the Russian city Mikhail Razvozhaev in his Telegram-channel.

He noted that the Black Sea Fleet forces also participated in repelling the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“According to information from the Sevastopol Rescue Service, no civilian objects in the city were damaged,” the governor wrote.

Earlier, the air defense system shot down a drone in the Black Sea. Razvozhaev called on residents of Sevastopol to remain calm and stay in shelters.