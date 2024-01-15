Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: air defense systems shot down three drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the Voronezh region

On the night of January 16, Russian air defense systems repelled an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), shooting down three enemy drones over the territory of the Voronezh region. This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports RIA News.

Earlier, city residents spoke about the sounds of powerful explosions that shook the windows of residential buildings. In total, the townspeople counted about 5-9 explosions; loud sounds were accompanied by bright flashes of light.

The regional governor, Alexander Gusev, said that air defense forces repelled the drone attack on the region. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but a fire broke out in one of the apartment buildings, glass was broken in two more, as well as in several private houses.