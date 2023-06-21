Three drones fell in New Moscow and the Moscow region, no one was injured

Three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the morning of Wednesday, June 21, fell in New Moscow and the Moscow region, reports TASS. The fall of the drones was also confirmed by the authorities of the Moscow region.

One UAV fell in a field near the Pakhra River near the village of Lukino in New Moscow. According to local residents, they heard an explosion around five o’clock in the morning. Emergency services are currently on the scene. The scene has been cordoned off and there are no casualties.

Two more drones fell and exploded in the Naro-Fominsk urban district of the Moscow region in the village of Kalininets. According to the governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov, this happened approximately at 05:30 and 05:50.

Fragments were found, no damage or violations Andrey VorobyovGovernor of the Moscow Region

The governor noted that special services are now working on the spot, the territory has been cordoned off.

All three drones were shot down by electronic warfare

All three unmanned aerial vehicles that fell in New Moscow and the Moscow region were shot down with the help of electronic warfare (EW), law enforcement agencies said.

A possible target for at least two drones could be military warehouses. According to the governor of the Moscow region, the devices were shot down on approach to them.

There was a video from the crash site of one of the drones in the suburbs

The published footage shows that the police, the Ministry of Emergencies, explosives, as well as representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense are working at the site of the UAV crash near the village of Kalininets, Naro-Fominsk District, Moscow Region.

Presumably, the video was filmed near the military unit.

Related materials:

Three weeks ago, drones attacked Moscow

The previous time, drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) attacked Moscow and the Moscow region on the morning of May 30.

In the capital, hits were recorded in three residential buildings: on Leninsky Prospekt, Profsoyuznaya Street and Atlasova Street in New Moscow. The first drone carried a non-detonated KZ-6 shaped charge.

Several UAVs were also shot down on approach to Moscow.