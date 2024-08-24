Famitsua famous Japanese newspaper, has published as usual the ranking of the most anticipated games on Japanese soil, based on the votes of its audience.

Similarly to the previous ones, the top positions are being played for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (specifically in the Nintendo Switch version) and Monster Hunter Wilds. However, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Metaphor: ReFantazio gained some positions, displacing Pragmata which sometimes has more space in the upper parts of the ranking.