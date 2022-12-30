Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Austria: Three dogs die in a fire in a caravan at a campsite in Tyrol (symbolic photo). © imago

Tragedy on a skiing holiday: A fire broke out in a caravan on a campsite in Tyrol (Austria) on Tuesday afternoon. Three dogs die.

Längenfeld – Three dogs died in a fire inside a caravan on Tuesday afternoon. The caravan was parked at a campsite in Längenfeld in the district of Imst (Austria).

Drama in Austria: three dogs burned – German owners were skiing

The trailer was locked when the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. The owners from Germany were traveling in the Sölden ski area at the time, the Austrian police said.

“The three dogs could not be saved,” the police said. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were initially unclear. (ml)