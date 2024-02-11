Home page World

In Italy, a jogger was attacked by several dogs and fatally injured. Three Rotweilers (symbolic photo) are said to have attacked the man. © Imago

Several large dogs attacked and fatally injured a runner in a park in Italy. Rescue workers could only determine his death.

Manziana – A fatal dog attack occurred in a forest near Rome in Italy. Walkers discovered a lifeless man on the ground around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. He died before emergency responders arrived.

Dogs attack jogger in park in Italy – rescue workers can only determine his death

The victim had deep bite wounds on his face and upper limbs, the Italian TV station reported Rai. Police are working to identify the man, believed to be middle-aged.

According to initial findings, at least three large dogs attacked and injured the jogger. The animals are said to be Rottweilers that probably escaped from the garden of a nearby house.

Initially, the course of the fatal dog attack was still unclear. The man was wearing sneakers and shorts. In this respect, initial reconstructions suggest that he was attacked while jogging in the city forest of Manziana. The victim must have desperately defended himself against the dogs' attack, according to local media.

Pastor tries to protect joggers from dogs with stick

A priest is said to have tried to fend off the dogs from the victim with a stick, it is said quotidiano.net. Together with another witness, a woman, he then called for help at the crime scene.

The park was closed after the fatal dog attack in order to track down the animals. Park rangers, carabinieri, forestry officials, veterinarians and dog catchers equipped with guns and narcotics were on duty. According to the Italian newspaper La Republica The owner of the three Rottweilers has already been identified. The three dogs were stunned and caught.

While gardening, a woman in Greece was surprised and bitten to death by three dogs. In Austria, a jogger died after being attacked by a fighting dog. (ml)