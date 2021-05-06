After several months of delay, the opposition managed to elect the three directors who correspond to it in official bodies of the communications sector, within the framework of the Bicameral Commission of Congress.

This is one position on the board of the National Communications Agency (ENaCom) and two on Radio y Televisión Argentina (RTA), the state-owned company that is run by Rosario Lufrano and manages Radio Nacional and Public TV.

The legislators of Together for Change (JxC) and the Front of All (FdT) agreed to support the candidates proposed by radicalism and the PRO, discarding the Federal Interblock proposal.

“The delay of the Commission had to do these months in what was considered to be the third parliamentary minority,” said Deputy Gabriela Cerruti (FdT), head of the Bicameral Commission.

Deputy Karina Banfi proposed in the name of radicalism to the former president of the party and former mayor of Santa Fe, Jose Corral, as director of ENaCom; and for RTA to Javier Monte, former mayor of Río Segundo, Córdoba.

While deputy Waldo Wolff proposed on behalf of the PRO to Cristian Larsen as director of RTA, replacing Emilio lafferriere, who had been proposed in May of last year by the Bicameral Commission, but President Alberto Fernández did not want to appoint him because he considered that he did not meet the requirements to assume as director in the public media.

The Federal Interbloque had sent a note to Cerruti proposing Gabriela González and the Mendoza journalist Gabriela Mussuto Tenenbaum for the same positions. But since its legislators are not part of the Bicameral Commission and none were present during the virtual meeting, the 12 deputies and senators present voted unanimously in favor of the proposals of radicalism and the PRO.

The three charges They have been vacant since Alberto Fernández assumed the presidency. An attempt had been made to appoint them in November of last year and in April of this year, but at the last minute Deputy Cerruti suspended both meetings of the Bicameral Commission.

For this reason, “today’s meeting is a true triumph,” said Deputy Banfi, secretary of the Bicameral, adding: We have been trying to achieve this appointment for eleven months. The public media were without any type of control. After the multiple scandals that surrounded Rosario Lufrano’s administration on Public TV, such as the fluttering of bags with millions of pesos in cash or the ideological discrimination suffered by Leonardo Flores, we hope that our representatives can exercise the necessary control in the public media ”.

In any case, for its effective designation, it still remains for the presidents of both Houses of Congress – Sergio Massa and Cristina Kirchner – to elevate the Resolution of the Bicameral Commission to the Executive Power and then President Fernández dictates the decree with the Corral, Monte and Larsen designations.

In addition to electing the directors of RTA and ENaCom, the Bicameral ratified the authorities elected last year in that Commission, with Cerruti as president, Senator Alfredo Luenzo (FdT) vice president and Deputy Banfi (JxC) as its secretary. In fact, during the meeting, Senator Luenzo presented a report on the tasks carried out by the Observatory of the Argentine Audiovisual Industry. And it was established that in the next meeting of the Commission, next June, Miriam Lewin provide a report on the tasks carried out in the Public Defender of Audiovisual Communication Services.

