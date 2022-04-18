Allan announced that in October, NASA used holoporting technology to transport NASA’s flight surgeon, Dr. Joseph Schmid, to the International Space Station, while he was safely resident on Earth.

Holoporting is a combination of holograms and teleportation.

Joining Schmid on this trans-dimensional journey is Fernando de la Pena Laca, CEO of Aixa Aerospace, an organization that helped develop mass transportation equipment, and a few other team members.

“It is an entirely new way of human exploration in which our human being can travel far from the planet,” Schmid said in a statement. “Our physical body is not there, but our human being is definitely there.”

In short, the process uses detailed capture technology to record 3D models of people that are reconstructed, compressed, and transmitted in real time.

Receivers use a mixed reality display to see, hear and interact with holograms, in the receiving location.

NASA says its plans are to then use this through two-way communication, taking people on Earth into space and bringing astronauts back to Earth.

“We will use this at our private medical conferences, private psychiatry conferences, special family conferences and to bring VIPs to the space station for their visit with the astronauts,” the space agency said in a statement.