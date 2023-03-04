November Music is a festival in Den Bosch where ‘now music by the makers of today’ can be heard. The festival has been over for more than three months, but the interviews that were made then are far from over. They offer you inspiration to explore contemporary music.

Listen to composer Bianca Bongers, who gives sound to three-dimensional forms on the harp. And hear Martijn Padding, born in 1956, the year of ‘Hound Dog’ by Elvis Presley, who now, in 2023, has the feeling that he is only now really starting as a composer. He talks about his new composition Stylus Fantasticusnamed after a style of composing that is timeless.

November Music – The Interviews Modern music Episodes: 15 minutes. NPO Classic/ VPRO