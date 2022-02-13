Leon, Guanajuato.- At least three people lost their lives and one more was left wound seriously after a shock which was registered in the tollbooth on the toll highway that connects the municipalities of Aguascalientes with LionGuanajuato late on Saturday night.

According to the information, the tragedy occurred when a truck of the brand white volkswagen It hit a structure that serves to publicize the costs of the toll, after which it caused the overturn.

The impact caused at least three people to be thrown, one of the victims ended up in the toll booth, while the other two were scattered among the booths used for toll collection.

For his part, the injured person was treated by paramedics who are at the scene, to be immediately transferred to a health institution in León, Guanajuato.

The accident occurred minutes before 9:00 p.m. at kilometer 23+500.

Presumably the driver did not notice the wall and because of the speed with which he was traveling, he was not able to stop in a timely manner.

The accident led to long lines of motorists and cargo trucks due to the blockage of lanes for several hours.