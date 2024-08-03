Three people died after a single-engine plane crashed at kilometer 05 of the Senador Teotônio Vilela Highway, in Birigui, a city in northwestern São Paulo. According to the São Paulo Military Police Fire Department, the plane caught fire when it fell and was completely burned. The victims were reportedly burned to death.

The accident occurred at around 1:50 pm this Saturday, the 3rd, and by 4 pm the fire had already been completely extinguished by firefighters. An expert analysis is being carried out to understand what caused the fall and explosion. No information was released about the identities of the victims.



