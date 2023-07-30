Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/29/2023 – 7:27 pm Share

Three men have died in Guarujá, on the north coast of São Paulo, in police approaches since two members of the Rondas Ostensivas Tobias Aguiar (Rota), an elite troop of the Military Police, were shot while on patrol on Thursday, 27.

Military police officer Patrick Bastos Reis, aged 30, died while receiving care; Corporal Fabiano Oliveira Marin Alfaya, 39, is hospitalized and is not at risk of death.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security, three men died this Saturday “after reacting to police approaches in different places, in the Estuary Park; in Vila Baiana and in the Pae Cará neighborhood”. Still according to the organ, “the operation is still in progress, intensifying the search for the suspects”.

In Operation Shield, the police arrested four men, aged between 22 and 33, and a woman, aged 27. In addition to the arrests, cocaine (the amount was not disclosed) and materials used to prepare and sell the drug were seized. 600 agents from specialized teams of the Civil and Military Police of the coast of São Paulo are taking part in the action.

According to police intelligence, the shot that killed soldier Patrick Bastos Reis was fired at a distance of between 50 and 70 meters, from the top of a community in Guarujá.

The point of origin of the shooting was identified from the invoice of a cafeteria that was with one of the suspects. Investigators arrested a woman who “performed a logistical function” for the suspects, buying food.

The soldiers were attacked when they were on patrol in Vila Zilda on Thursday, the 27th. “PMs from the 1st Shock Battalion were on patrol in the community when they were attacked by armed criminals who fired shots with a firearm,” reported the SSP. The occurrence was forwarded to the Civil Police for the record of the facts.