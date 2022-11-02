Tamaulipas.- three people deceased and two more injured, was the balance of a rollover on the national highwayin the mud.

One of the deceased He is a one year old.

Around 7:40 a.m., the accident at kilometer 261, according to State Civil Protection.

The family was traveling in a white Nissan Sentra car with plates from the State of Tamaulipas.

Initial reports indicate that the vehicle was traveling north.

Going down a bridge and following a curve, the driver lost control for reasons not yet specified.

The car overturned and then hit a tree.leaving several of its occupants trapped.

Francisco Javier de León Soto, 31, Eloy Soto Rosales, 59, and Evan Francisco León Cruz, 1, were left dead at the site.

The two injured, Karina Cruz Cruz, 26, and Liam de León Cruz, 7, were taken to a hospital.

For him accident Rescuers from State Civil Protection, Monterrey, Santiago, Firefighters and the Red Cross were mobilized.

We recommend you read:

Elements of the Civil Force flagged the high lanes in both directions of traffic, registering traffic heading south.

It was reported that the victims came from Tampico, Tamaulipasto visit relatives.