Querétaro, Qro.- With balance of three people dead and four injuredamong them a minor, there was a accident this sunday night at the federal highway 57 Querétaro – San Luis Potosí near the Montenegro community in Santa Rojsa de Jauregui, Querétaro.

It was at kilometer 22+500 of the aforementioned road where a Mitsubishi brand car collided head-on with a Honda brand truck, Odyssey lineafter losing control and crossing into the lanes in the opposite direction of the track.

Emergency services came to the scene to rescue the eight people involved in the accidentamong them a minor who had to be transferred to a hospital due to the injuries he presented.

Querétaro firefighters carried out the rescue of the crew members of the vehicles that were trapped in their units.

It was necessary to use specialized equipment such as hydraulic presses cut to be able to free several of the injured who were left between the metal structures of the cars.

Local media reported that according to witnessesthe car driver, Mitsubishi Lancer line, was heading in the direction of Mexico City at excessive speed and lost control of the steering wheel.

The car jumped the central ridge and impacted head-on against the truck of the Honda brand, Odyssey line, with Querétaro license plates, in which a family was traveling.

Due to the force of the impact, two crew members of the truck were thrown towards the asphalt carpet, while the driver of the sedan vehicle was trapped in your seat.

elements of the National Guardhighway division took notice of the fact and they facilitated the work of the expert services to carry out the corresponding proceedings.

The road was affected for several hours while the rescue work and pre-hospital medical care of the injured were carried out.