Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/03/2024 – 16:14

A small plane crashed in the city of Barreiras, in western Bahia, on Saturday morning, 2. The pilot and occupants of the aircraft died at the scene.

Witnesses claim that the aircraft had taken off about 30 minutes before the crash. There is no official information about the cause of the accident.

In a statement, the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) pointed out that “the conclusion of the investigation will take the shortest possible time, always depending on the complexity of the occurrence and, also, the need to discover possible contributing factors”.

According to the Military Police, at around 10:04 am, residents reported the accident and that the victims were trapped in the aircraft's hardware. The crash was in a vegetation area at Associação Barreirense Aerodesportiva (ABA), an aerodrome that carries out aircraft maintenance, located 6 km from the center of the municipality.

ABA released a statement stating that it did not carry out maintenance or have any connection with the plane that crashed.

As it was an area with difficult access, at least 12 firefighters from the 17th Military Fire Brigade (BBM) participated in the rescue of the bodies. Extrication and rescue equipment had to be used to extract the victims.

A team from the 84th Independent Military Police Company (CIPM) of Barreiras and the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) were also at the scene and confirmed the death of the three occupants.

Data on the aircraft, registered PP-ZJA, is not yet available for consultation on the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention System Panel (Sipaer). Members of the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa), in Recife, were sent to the scene.