We put all our attention on the starters because it is the time when we are most hungry, but the truth is that we always leave room for dessert and it is the dish that is most enjoyed. We know that food is not going to come later and we extend that moment, savoring every moment.

For Christmas gatherings, we propose these three desserts that, in addition to being original and different – and they will not leave anyone different – their flavor is unmatched. We tell you what ingredients you need for each of them and we teach you how to make them.

Recipe 1. Pineapple crumble

The pineapple crumble recipe.





– 1 medium pineapple

– 1 small lemon









– 1 vanilla pod

– 30 grams of unsalted butter

For coverage:

– 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

– 25 grams of whole oat flour

– 50 grams of sliced ​​almonds or almonds with skin in pieces

– 30 grams of whole oat flakes

– 30 grams of grated coconut

– Lime to grate

– Coconut, cream or lemon ice cream to accompany

Preheat the oven to 200°C and activate the fan if available. Heat a large oven-safe frying pan over medium heat and melt 15 g of butter with the cinnamon stick, vanilla pod and a few drops of lemon juice. When it starts to bubble, we will add the pineapple, which we will cut as we like, into small pieces or larger wedges. Cook for 3-4 minutes until it begins to caramelize.

In a bowl, mix the crumble ingredients and the remaining melted butter.

We can proceed in two different ways: we can bake the caramelized pineapple with the crumble on top for about 15 minutes until it turns golden and crispy. Or we can serve the golden pineapple in the pan with the crumble baked separately. We serve with a scoop of ice cream, if desired, and grate lime on top.

Note: We can make the crumble as fine as we want by simply pressing it on the food processor for a few seconds.

You can see the full recipe here.

Recipe 2. Pineapple and date cake

Date and pineapple tart recipe.





– Two and a half cups of whole wheat spelled flour

– 1 cup of grated coconut

– 1 teaspoon baking soda

– Half a teaspoon of baking powder

– 1 pinch of sea salt

– 2 tablespoons of date paste

– 3 tablespoons chopped medjool dates

– 1 tablespoon of cinnamon

– 1 teaspoon cardamom

– 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

– Half a cup of coconut oil at room temperature

– Half a cup of orange juice

– 1 very ripe banana

– 1 cup finely grated carrot

– 1 cup of chopped fresh pineapple or in its juice

– 1 cup of pecans

For the topping (non-vegan option):

– 200 grams of light cream cheese

– 125 grams of Greek yogurt

– 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

For the topping (vegan option):

– 200 grams of soaked raw cashews or tofu

– 1 can of coconut milk, cold, only the solid part

– 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

Preheat the oven to 180ºC with the rack placed in the center of the oven. Cover the bottom of a 20 cm round mold with parchment paper.

In a bowl, mix the flour, coconut, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Reserve. Using a blender or robot, beat the date paste, spices, vanilla, coconut oil, orange juice and banana until the mixture acquires a thick caramel consistency. Pour the wet mixture into the dry and stir to mix. Add the carrot, pineapple, finely chopped dates and walnuts until everything is well combined.

Distribute the dough evenly in the mold that we already had prepared. Bake in the preheated oven for about 45 minutes. The cake should have a crispy golden top and the sides should pull away from the pan slightly. Let it cool completely, even overnight. Prepare the topping at the time of serving. If we choose the classic option with cheese, we only have to use the whisk to mix the three ingredients well. If we choose a vegan topping we will use a robot or blender to achieve a smooth and firm topping by grinding the coconut solids either with tofu (silk or medium-firm tofu is better) or with soaked cashews.

You can see the full recipe here.

Recipe 3. Oatmeal and coffee tiramisu

Oatmeal and coffee tiramisu.





– 3 tablespoons of soft oat flakes

– 1 teaspoon chia seeds

– 1 cup of sugar-free vegetable drink

– 1 cup of espresso coffee

– 1 pinch of salt

– 1 lemon peel, scraped

– 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

– ½ teaspoon cinnamon

– ½ teaspoon defatted cocoa powder

– 1 very ripe banana

– 3 teaspoons of vegetable yogurt

The oatmeal cooking process will take at least 10 minutes. Add the cinnamon stick, lemon peel, oats, chia, vegetable drink, salt to a saucepan and heat over high heat for 3 minutes, stirring continuously so that it does not stick. After this time we put it on low heat and continue stirring until the 10 minutes of cooking are complete.

We remove from the heat and take out the lemon peel and cinnamon stick. We add the vanilla essence. We prepare an espresso coffee and pour it over the oats, stir well.

We line a bowl with transparent film and pour the cooked oats. We let it cool to room temperature and when it is cold we transfer to the refrigerator. We can do it from one day to the next so that the porridge gains a little consistency.

When we are going to serve it, we will place a small sliced ​​banana on the oats and carefully unmold it. We cover with a thin layer of creamy yogurt and then sprinkle with ground cinnamon and cocoa powder, and can also add some 85% cocoa chocolate shavings.

You can see the full recipe here.