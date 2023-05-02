The incredible story of Saku, a 48-year-old mother: she has three degrees but works as a cleaner

Civil engineering, management and finance sciences. Three degrees in the drawer unusable in Italy. It is the paradoxical story that has seen it involved Saku, a 48-year-old mother originally from Kyrgyzstan who has been living in Naples for four years as a cleaner. Leggo.it tells it, highlighting how this professional condition is the same experienced by “7 out of 10 migrants in Italy, forced into jobs for which they are overqualified”.

The paradoxical fact is this: iIn Kyrgyzstan, the 48-year-old worked in the public administration, also in accountability roles, until a marital crisis brought her to Italy. “I’d like to go back to doing more stimulating jobs, also because I can’t spend my whole life scrubbing the floors. I’d like to go back to working in an office, taking care of things that others need too”, explains Saku, who obtained permission from residence and can go to and from his country with greater freedom. Meanwhile, to keep up, with the aim of achieving all the objectives set, she continues to study the Italian language.

