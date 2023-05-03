Three degrees and a past in public administration, now he washes floors in Naples: the story of Saku, a 48-year-old from Kyrgyzstan

Three degrees and a background in public administration. He has been living in Italy for four years, where he works as a housekeeper. It is the story of Saku, a 48-year-old from Kyrgyzstan who left a husband and a 15-year-old son in Biskek to move to Naples. With degrees in civil engineering, management and finance sciences, the only possible jobs for her in Italy are washing the floors and looking after the children.

“I have always liked studying. I used to work in the public administration in Kyrgyzstan: first in the Ministry of Finance and then in the State Monopolies Control Agency. For a long time I had a job of responsibility: I was in charge of price controls on the private market ”, the woman told Ansa, who said she left her country almost four years ago after deciding to separate from her husband . “I arrived in Naples, where there were relatives who could give me a hand at the start. I needed to work for a living and immediately looked for a job without too many pretensions. In Mergellina a family of very good people took me on as a baby-sitter, I looked after two children”.

Thanks to the 2020 amnesty for housekeepers and caregivers (“it was fundamental”), in 2022 she managed to obtain a residence permit. “Having a permit or not making a big difference. This way I don’t feel excluded, I can do everything Italian citizens do, I feel protected. Before getting the permit, I couldn’t go back to my country when I needed to. It’s never easy to be away, and my son is there, but today I need to be here, I need to work”.

Saku does not hide the desire to find a better job. “I would like to go back to doing more stimulating jobs, also because I can’t spend my whole life scrubbing floors. I would like to go back to working in an office, doing things that serve others too,” she said. “With the help of ActionAid, I found the course to take a language certificate with the very idea of ​​changing jobs”. According to the 48-year-old, reports Corriere della Sera, “politicians can somehow simplify the issuance of a residence permit and provide assistance precisely in the practice of the permit: the request and the obtaining. This could help people a lot.”