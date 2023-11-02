In Moscow, a court has chosen a preventive measure for three detainees who are suspected of trying to cause an explosion in the dormitory of the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN). This was announced on Thursday, November 2, in the official Telegram channel courts of general jurisdiction in the capital.

The decision was made by the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow. Preventive measures concern three suspects: A. Polyakov, M. Demin and D. Sergeev.

The defendants in the case have been charged under two articles – preparation and attempted crime (Part 1 of Article 30 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and a terrorist act (Clause “a”, Part 2 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

Preventive measures in the form of detention for a period of two months were chosen for Polyakov and Sergeev, but Demin will be sent to custody for one month and 29 days.

Earlier, on June 1, a source from Izvestia reported that two suspicious objects, which turned out to be presumably homemade explosive devices, were found on the territory of the joint military commissariat of the Ostankino district of the North-East Administrative District in Moscow. One of them managed to detonate, but there was no damage or casualties.