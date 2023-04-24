Juventus had not lost three consecutive matches in Serie A since the 2010-11 season. In that season, under the guidance of Gigi Delneri, the Lady stopped against Lecce, Bologna and Max Allegri’s Milan. Who now finds himself in the same situation, after having granted the entire stake to Lazio, Sassuolo and Naples. In the previous twelve years ago, the Bianconeri finished the season in seventh place, out of the cups. This time, however, Juve is third, inside the Champions League zone, after having just regained possession of the 15 points that were enclosed by an asterisk up until the last round of the championship due to the penalty.

Max Allegri is studying for the grand finale of a season experienced on the swings due to extra-field factors: after the knockout with Napoli, he not only didn’t cause drama but he also found a way to pamper his parents, saying that “there is give the boys a round of applause. I hear a lot of talk, people don’t know anything but they talk: we lived in a surreal situation and the boys were wonderful”. The Juventus CEO, Maurizio Scanavino, has set his goals: two finals (in the Italian Cup and in the Europa League) and second place in Serie A. Here, among other things, Juventus remains dry for the second match in a row goals, revealing the crisis of their attackers: it hasn’t happened since 2012, it’s one of the main problems to be solved immediately, if you don’t want to face a negative ending.