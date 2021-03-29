To Tim Berners-Lee, the British computer scientist credited with inventing the web in 1989, concerned that a global “digital divide” is developing because too many young people cannot connect to the internet.

Through a public document, Berners-Lee and Rosemary Leith, co-founders of the nonprofit Web Foundation, wrote: “Too many young people remain excluded and cannot use the web to share their talents and ideas“.

Only 33% of children and under 25s worldwide can access the Internet from homeAccording to data from Unicef, which leaves more than 2,200 million people in that age group without the possibility of connecting.

On the occasion of the 32 anniversary of the Web -which was celebrated on March 12-, the duo Berners-Lee and Leith has reflected on what the Web means to young people today, and its power as a “catalyst for change” for “to create a better and fairer future”.

Tim Berners-Lee

In this manifesto they warned that “Every young person who cannot connect represents a missed opportunity for new ideas and innovations that could serve humanityBerners-Lee and Rosemary Leith lamented.

As they indicate, young people from all over the world, those considered as digital natives, use the web to “fight for justice, expand opportunities and find solutions to urgent problems”.

Abuse and misinformation

However, their influence can be lost because of the two main barriers they currently face: Internet access problems and dangerous content, abuse and misinformation.

They consider that world leaders should make internet connectivity a top priority in the post-Covid era.

In order to bring the Internet to the whole world, they have calculated, through the Alliance for an Affordable Internet, that it would take $ 428 billion over ten years (about $ 116 per person) to provide broadband connection quality to the 3.7 billion people who are currently disconnected.

On the other hand, participation on the Internet is threatened for “abuse, misinformation and dangerous content”, which can cause them to leave digital platforms.

It occurs mostly “for those who are victims of disproportionate attacks based on race, religion, sexuality, ability and gender“.

The empowerment they seek to achieve with the web must start from the design, for technology to be “useful, not harmful; inclusive, not exclusive“.

In this sense, the Web Foundation, through a technology policy design laboratory, has developed a pilot program to address gender-based violence ‘online’ and abuse against women.

“The consequences of this exclusion affect everyone”, they warn, and they assure in their manifesto that “as we did with electricity last century, we must recognize Internet access as a basic right and we must work to ensure that all young people can connect to a network that empowers them to shape their world. “

SL