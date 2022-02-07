Not infrequently, the news acts as a layer of dust and earth under which what is important settles. Especially when the news is made up of issues that either offend us or seem irrelevant to us. If the Benidorm Fest had been sublime and its result fair, we would not have dedicated ink, time, or saliva to it.

Fernando Marías has passed away and with him he has taken the affection of all of us who knew him. Because he was a man that everyone loved. And it so happens that this week a book of stories by Ion Arretxe edited by El Garaje was presented. Arretxe was also loved by all of us who knew him. As a director, as a playwright, as an actor, as a person. And in the presentation was the brother of Carlos Pérez Merinero, who was a friend and mentor of Ion. Carlos Pérez Merinero was a screenwriter, playwright, and novelist.

Ion and Fernando were almost the same age. Carlos, about 10 years older.

There are artists who are like fireworks: noise, color, and then nothing. There are those who are like will-o’-the-wisps and live on their haunches, feeding on the bones of the dead, sucking them to the marrow and charging for it. There are also those who are like the love of the fire, who welcome whoever approaches them and give what they have. Merinero, Arretxe, Marías, were of the latter type. Their lives close with a lengthy obituary. That type of creator does not make press interviews a vehicle for personal brilliance. And of course, we chroniclers dedicate ourselves to talking about other things, such as Eurovision. So I leave sentimentality at home, and I take the opportunity to propose something to you this week: see the miraculous light, which is in Flixolé. Look for Ion Arretxe’s books. see Chronicles of Evil, (a few are scripts by Pérez Merinero) which is complete on the RTVE website. A week to enjoy notable works. As a change, not bad. That deaths, the living, serve us to stop and reflect.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.