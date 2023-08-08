Since the beginning of 2023, three cases of death of patients from West Nile fever have been recorded in Greece, an Athens news agency reported on Tuesday, August 8 AMNA.

All three deaths were in patients over the age of 78, the agency said.

In total, 21 cases of infection with West Nile fever were diagnosed in the republic. At the moment, six patients are being treated, two of them are in intensive care, the report said.

It is specified that outbreaks of West Nile fever occur annually in many countries of the world, including in the EU states. Thus, cases of infection with the West Nile virus were detected in Italy, France and Hungary, reports AMNA.

At the end of June, a species of Culex Modetus mosquito known to spread the West Nile virus was discovered in Finland. Mosquitoes were found near the city of Pori. They carry fever between humans and birds.

Possible symptoms of fever include fever up to 38-40 degrees, chills, loss of appetite, muscle pain, especially in the calf, rash, in rare cases, signs of meningoencephalitis.