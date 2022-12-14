The rescue of migrants has become one of the main problems of the British Navy.

Three people died and 43 were rescued alive in an operation carried out this Wednesday in the English Channel to rescue the coupanets from a “small boat” with which a group of irregular migrants intended to reach the British coast from France, reported the press citing government sources.

The British coastguard announced Wednesday morning that they were carrying out a major “search and rescue intervention following an incident with a small boat off the coast of Kent” in southeast England.

Boats and emergency teams from various cities in the area were mobilized, in addition to two British and one French helicopters. Authorities in northern France also indicated that a Navy patrol boat was sent as reinforcement.

The term “small craft” is often used in the UK to refer to migrant boats attempting to cross the English Channel from France to English shores.

So far this year, almost 45,000 migrants have tried to cross the canal, compared to 30,000 the previous year.