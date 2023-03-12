Chihuahua, Mexico.- three civilians killed was the balance left by a confrontation between suspected criminals and security elements in the municipality of cuauhtémocChihuahua.

The events occurred last night when security personnel were attacked with bullets by armed subjects, for which they repelled the attack and They killed 3 suspected criminals, who have not been identified. They also seized firearms, vehicles and tactical equipment.

Elements of the Secretary of Public Security of the State (SSPE), in coordination with personnel from the National Defense Secretariat (sedena), National Guard (GN), State Investigation Agency (IEA) and the Single Command, deployed an operation due to this attack. What was insured were 3 long weapons, a short weapon, 3 vehicles (one armored) and various tactical equipment.

armed attack

Derived from these events, an operation to search for armed persons was conducted and a tour of streets of Campo 6Aelements of SWAT Special Force They were attacked with gunshots. See also Apple, a new HomePod by 2023

In an immediate reaction, the elements of the SSPE neutralized 3 armed civilians who were shooting at them.

Assurance

SWAT elements seized 3 long firearms, a 7.62×39 caliber rifle and two .223 caliber rifles, as well as a .45 ACP caliber short weapon.

They also seized 5 magazines for a .223 caliber weapon, 3 magazines for a 7.62×39 mm caliber weapon and one magazine for a .45 caliber weapon.

At the address, 5 vehicles were located and insured, being a black Dodge RAM which has been reported stolen in the United States, a white Chevrolet Cavalier, a gray Jeep Cherokee, a red Nissan Sentra and a Volkswagen Bora armored gray.

Inside the home, tactical uniforms, boots, elbow pads, and knee pads were seized, as well as a plate-carrying vest with an insignia of the Highway Police of cuauhtémoc.