A US Army helicopter with 23 people on board crashed during a training exercise in northern Australia on Sunday. At least three Marines were killed and five others were taken to hospital in critical condition.

The crash occurred during the Predator’s Run 2023, an exercise on the Tiwi Islands north of Darwin, in which 2,500 military personnel are participating. The helicopter participated in that exercise, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. It is still unclear how the plane crashed.

There were 23 U.S. Marines aboard the Osprey helicopter — a hybrid plane with horizontal or vertical take-off — at the time of the accident. The US Navy has just confirmed that three Marines were killed after the aircraft crashed on an island north of the Australian city of Darwin. "Three have been confirmed as deceased, while five others have been transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in serious condition," the US Navy said in a statement.

The Australian Prime Minister stated that the plane crashed on Melville Island. He called the accident “tragic.” Only US soldiers were involved in the accident, no Australian defense personnel.

There was also a helicopter accident in the country last month, when an Australian military helicopter crashed into the sea off the east coast of the country during military exercises of about ten countries. Four Australians were killed.