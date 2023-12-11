Gun violence rages in Las Vegas. This Monday, the American gaming capital suffered its third shooting so far in December. A man in house arrest killed a woman and two minors this morning inside an apartment located northwest of the city. A third minor has also been injured by bullets and is hospitalized in critical condition. The shooter is believed to have taken his own life later and is the fourth fatality. The event occurred four days after a semi-retired university professor killed three academics from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas with a legally acquired 9-millimeter pistol.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has not identified the perpetrator of the new shooting, but has confirmed that he was under house arrest. The attack would have occurred at dawn, but the first call to the emergency services was made minutes after 10:00 (local time), when the brother of the alleged murderer went to the apartment to visit him.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found five gunshot wounds. Three were under 14 years old. The adults were a woman and a man, the alleged aggressor. A police spokesperson explained this afternoon that there is “some kind of link” between the victims, but he has not specified what.

Lieutenant Robert Price has assured that the two minors died at the scene of the incident. The third was taken by paramedics to the University Medical Center, where he is struggling between life and death. The spokesman believes that it was a multiple murder followed by a suicide. This is the leading cause of death from firearms in the United States. Domestic violence also leaves more than 600 women dead each year due to gun violence. The attack occurred in tower 9 of the Loreto buildings, located on the opposite side of the most touristic area of ​​the city. Apartment managers determined this was an “isolated incident” in an email sent to residents.

The three deaths this Monday are added to four others that have left incidents of armed violence since the beginning of December. On Friday the 1st, a 57-year-old homeless person died from a gunshot wound to the chest after a man opened fire at a homeless encampment. The attack also left four injured. No one has been arrested after this shooting.

On Wednesday of last week, Anthony Polito, a 67-year-old semi-retired professor, opened fire at the University of Nevada Business School, one of the many institutions that denied him a job since he became unemployed in June of the year. past. For 10 minutes it provoked terror among the entire university community, made up of almost 29,000 people. Before being killed by agents who responded to the emergency, Polito took the lives of teachers Patricia Navarro Velez, Jerry Chang and Naoko Takemaru.

Polito, who was an academic in North Carolina for 16 years, was facing times of economic crisis. When the police went to his apartment, looking for evidence that would help them understand the motive for the attack, they found an eviction order on the door. On the morning of December 6, he left his home armed with a gun, nine magazines with more than 150 bullets and a list of targets to kill. His plans ran into police officers Nathaniel Drum and Damian García, who prevented an even worse massacre by shooting Polito.

