Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 09:48





Three people have lost their lives in Rubí this Wednesday as a result of the fire declared early in the morning in a house. The events have happened around 7 in the morning. The fire has spread after a loud explosion was heard in the lobby of the building. From the outset, it points to an accident.

The fire occurred on the first floor of a three-story building, in the Can Oriol neighborhood, in the Barcelona town. The three fatalities were on the same floor. The fires have already extinguished the fire and have evicted the rest of the residents of the property.

Advance

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information