Home page World

Split

Three people were killed and four injured in shootings in Paris. © Lewis Joly/AP/dpa

Shots are fired in downtown Paris. Three people die and several are injured. The police arrested a man – but the circumstances of the crime initially remain unclear.

Paris – Another person died in the shooting in Paris. The Paris public prosecutor confirmed on Friday afternoon that there was a third fatality. She had previously reported two dead and four injured – two of whom were seriously injured.

As the public prosecutor’s office in Paris announced on Friday afternoon, they initiated investigations into intentional killing and serious violence. A 69-year-old man was arrested and is in police custody. His identity is currently being checked.

France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced that he would go to the site of the attack. He wrote on Twitter that his thoughts are with the victims’ families.

Shots fired in Kurdish community center

The shots were fired in a Kurdish community center, among other places. According to the mayor of the tenth arrondissement of Paris, Alexandra Cordebard, the attacker also fired at a restaurant and a hairdressing salon opposite the centre.

The man’s motive was initially unclear. The Paris police initially gave no information about the incident. On Twitter, she called for people to avoid the area.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo commemorated the victims and their families. A psychological support service will be set up in the 10th arrondissement town hall.

Emmanuel Grégoire, who works for the Paris mayor, thanked the security forces for their quick action. His thoughts are with the victims and witnesses of the attack. The district mayor wanted to go to the scene of the incident. dpa