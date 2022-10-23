Putumayo, Colombia.- The assassination of social leaders continues in Colombia and In the last few hours, it was reported that the community leader, Sócrates Seviliano, and his wife, Cielo Ruales, were found dead with gunshot wounds.in the village of El Pepino, rural area of ​​the municipality of Orito, Putumayo.

The Departmental Government Secretary, Carlos Gerardo Gonzáles, reported that Due to these unfortunate events, an extraordinary security council was held in the municipality of Leguízamo with the presence of the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez.; the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada; the director of the National Protection Unit, Augusto Rodríguez, representatives of the military and police leadership, as well as regional and local authorities.

Gerardo Gonzáles elaborated that “with the sensitive death of the leader of the community action board and his companion, they hope that the rapprochement of the High Commissioner for Peace with the illegal armed organizations can produce, at this first moment, a better climate of security. of tranquility”.

With these murders, there are already nine people executed in Putumayo in the last 30 days in armed attack.

However, it is not the only convulsive zone in Colombia, since in similar events, the Institute of Studies for Peace in Colombia (Indepaz) reported that this weekend Gildardo Alonso Ríos, vice president of the Community Action Board of the village of La Primavera, was also assassinated with a firearm. in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Fortul, in the department of Arauca.

Since the signing of the peace agreement between the Government and the FARC in 2016, 1,374 social leaders have been assassinated, 147 of them only so far in 2022.